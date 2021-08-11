H&M reveals new collaboration with celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi

H&M is proud to launch the collaboration with the iconic Indian label Sabyasachi, known for his passion for juxtaposing traditional Indian style with contemporary design. Sabyasachi pioneered the use of high-end luxury Indian textiles in a modern context. The collection is eclectic, bohemian and taking cues from India’s rich textile and craft history and mixes modern and traditional silhouettes with fresh colours and prints.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H&M (@hm) “I am happy to announce the new launch date for the collaboration with H&M, as it gives us the opportunity to spread the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide. Due to the complexities of the Covid-19 situation, we had to put the launch on hold but I’m eagerly looking forward to bringing this ready-to-wear collection that will bring relaxed sophistication to everyday life in an understated yet glamorous style”, says Sabyasachi. The Sabyasachi x H&M collection is the perfect modern statement of glamorous loungewear for fashion lovers who want a chic yet eclectic ensemble. For women, key pieces such as the long flowy dresses and kaftans are to be worn in layers and mixed up with accessories.

Sabyasachi's design philosophy is "personalized imperfection of the human hand". Deserts, gypsies, antique textiles and cultural traditions of his home town, Kolkata, have been a lifelong inspiration for this designer who believes that "clothes should just be an extension of one's intellect". He uses unusual fabrics, texturing and detailing, fusion of styles, patch-work with embellishments in a vibrant colours. His creations evoke images of ancient and medieval ages. He describes his own collections as "an International styling with an Indian soul". Finely crafted accessories and shoes accentuate the full looks. A key highlight of this collection will be Indian textile and print traditions brought to life by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation with meticulously crafted vintage block prints and multicolour silhouettes.