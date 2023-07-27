KZN Growth Fund celebrates 15 years of transformative impact - fuelling jobs and prosperity

As the KwaZulu-Natal Growth Fund (KZNGF) celebrates 15 years of excellence, it reflects on its milestones and achievements since inception. In 2008 the KZNGF opened its doors to the public; assisting businesses that required funding for projects. A decade and a half later, it has made significant strides - staying true to its mission of offering competitive and innovative financing solutions, driving socio-economic growth and paving the way for a better future.

The KZNGF supports black-owned businesses through Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE). The focus continues to be on funding projects that will create jobs and grow the economy of the province. Its core emphasis remains on funding projects that generate employment opportunities and fuel economic expansion within the province. Over the past decade, the KZNGF has allocated and disbursed nearly R1 billion to 10 notable projects across various sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications and logistics. Here are a few of the remarkable success stories:

Brace Able Manufacturing With a funding injection of R46 million, KZNGF facilitated the transformation of Brace Able Manufacturing into a 60% black-owned entity. Brace Able operates as one of the leading suppliers of automotive tools and equipment in the automotive sector. Based in Pinetown, Durban, the company has thrived for over three decades, employing 246 individuals directly and an additional 125 indirectly. Idube Cold Storage

KZNGF supported the development of an 8 680-pallet multi-temperature cold storage facility at the Dube Tradeport Special Economic Zone. This endeavour, funded with R63 million, involved the design, construction, installation, commissioning, and ongoing maintenance of the facility. Notably, the project created 85 job opportunities. Busamed Healthcare The KZN Growth Fund invested in the acquisition from JT Ross of two private hospitals in the province. This investment was made alongside Busamed (Pty) Ltd - the hospital operators at Busamed Hillcrest Private Hospital and Busamed Gateway Private Hospital. The estimated value of the transaction, including the acquisition of properties, amounted to R1.6 billion. Currently, these two hospitals combined employ a total of 642 individuals.

Business for Good KZNGF extended R21 million in debt funding to Business for Good (BFG) and conferred 51% ownership to a B-BBEE company. The project involved expanding BFG Retail's existing manufacturing capacity in its Pinetown-based factory. With a staff complement of 128 employees, more than 80% of whom are black, this initiative has fostered substantial growth. Are you seeking funding for your KZN-based business?

The KZNGF, an entity of the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), offers various project finance debt solutions: Senior Debt

Mezzanine finance

Equity finance The minimum loan size stands at R20 million, with a loan term ranging from five to a maximum of 12 years. Equity investments are typically made with an investment horizon of seven to 10 years. Who is eligible for funding?