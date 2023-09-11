Science rocks at UKZN

By Raylene Captain Hasthibeer Science boffins descended on the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) Westville Campus for the Great Science Show-Off - an entertaining evening with some of the university’s top scientists.

UKZN’s Great Science Show-Off is held annually in celebration of National Science Week, and this year’s event was an extravaganza of experiments and safety tips for students and members of the public. Experiments conducted included a fire tornado, the effect of liquid nitrogen on marshmallows and boudoir biscuits, combustion, the pH scale, and a volcanic eruption. Curator of UKZN’s Science Centre, Dr Tanja Reinhardt (aka Dr T) was joined on stage by Dr Ajay Bissessur (aka Dr B) and Chemistry Master’s student, Kylen Moodley.

Before conducting a series of fun experiments, Dr T, who holds a PhD in Mineralogy from the Ruhr University of Bochum in Germany, reminded the audience that safety comes first. “Do not try this at home,” she cautioned. She highlighted UKZN’s Science Centre and Geology Museum, which were created to stimulate interest and awareness in science and technology. Chemistry lecturer Dr B has spent more than 20 years lecturing in analytical, electroanalytical, inorganic, industrial and applied chemistry at the university. He entertained the audience with an experiment inspired by British adventurer, Bear Grylls: starting a fire with a drop of water. He also treated spectators to a homemade perfume (spoiler alert - it reeked of sulphur) and reminded them that one should never give up when experiments or life don't go according to plan. Decked out in a lab coat, Grade 1 learner Priyali Samuel is a science aficionado. She attends extra science classes at school each week and she travelled to the Science Show-Off to “see explosions, colour changes and experiments”. Her aunt, Pravina Bhujrajh - an educator and UKZN alumnus - confessed that Priyali ensures that holiday trips are postponed if they clash with science class.