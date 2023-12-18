UKZN Accounting lecturers make Saica’s Top 35-under-35 list

By Thandiwe Jumo Boitumelo Loate and Virodh Singh - academics in the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) School of Accounting, Economics and Finance – have made it onto the coveted South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) Top 35-under-35 list.

The annual recognition programme, which received more than 800 applications this year, celebrates young chartered accountants who have made significant contributions to the accounting profession and society. These elite awards recognise individuals under the age of 35 who have demonstrated excellence in their careers, leadership potential and a commitment to ethical conduct. Loate, who lectures in the Master of Accountancy programme part-time while working as a portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management, says being recognised in the Lead category validates her clear vision and strong commitment to fostering innovation and positive impact. “I think the reason I won this specific category award is that in each professional role, I’ve gone beyond the confines of a traditional job description - actively engaging in thought leadership, business development (winning pitches and client mandates/engagements) and social responsibility initiatives.”

She added that this approach reflects her belief that true leadership is a calling and not limited by the narrow requirements of a job specification. “One of my core principles has been to create a culture where innovation thrives. By consistently challenging individuals to be greater and encouraging them to see business problems as opportunities for growth, I’ve aimed to foster a culture of continuous improvement and resilience.” Loate is also a trustee of the Ruth First Memorial Trust, overseeing the foundation’s financial health and investments.