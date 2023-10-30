UKZN-hosted STEAM rocket event ignites young minds

By Sally Frost The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Aerospace Systems Research Institute (ASRI) presented a science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) rocket event at Hilton College - hosted by non-profit company I-Innovate in collaboration with the Vula Foundation and with the generous support of Hilton alumnus, Keith Rosenbaum.

The event brought together 175 youngsters from various schools, and left the young minds soaring with inspiration and enthusiasm. ASRI engineers put on the presentation and also assisted with the stomp rocket challenge. “This event not only showcased the extraordinary possibilities within the world of STEAM, but also ignited a passion for exploration and innovation in the hearts of young learners,” said Dr Sarisha Harrylal, UKZN ASRI engineer.

The highlight of the day was a captivating presentation delivered by ASRI aerospace engineers, Harrylal and colleagues Thabang Mdhluli and Yashik Singh. They shared the awe-inspiring stories of their careers and enlightened the students about the thrilling and impactful work they are engaged with in designing, building and testing rocket propulsion engines in South Africa. Following the presentation, the students launched into a high-energy, hands-on activity in which they were divided into integrated teams and tasked with designing, engineering and prototyping their very own stomp rockets. The energy in the room was palpable as the students worked together; sharing ideas, solving problems, and learning the importance of teamwork and communication - invaluable skills in any STEAM field.