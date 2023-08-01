UKZN medico-legal expert elected to SAMLA board

By MaryAnn Francis
Dr Ray Maharaj of the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology has been elected to the Board of Directors of the South African Medico-Legal Association (SAMLA).
Well-respected in the medical fraternity, Dr Maharaj heads KwaZulu-Natal’s largest maternity unit at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Durban - and received the highest number of votes among all interdisciplinary nominees nationally for the position.
SAMLA is an independent, non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing interdisciplinary relationships between medicine and law; promoting excellence in medico-legal practice; and advancing dialogue and mutual understanding between healthcare professionals, guided by justice, ethical practice and constitutional values. Its membership consists of senior judges, academics, legal practitioners, medical and allied health practitioners, and other healthcare professionals registered under the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).
National chairperson and Emeritus Professor at Stellenbosch University, Professor Ethelwynn Stellenberg said: “I am pleased with the appointment and appreciate the contribution Dr Maharaj will make, especially since the discipline of obstetrics and gynaecology experiences among the highest medical negligence claims globally.”
Maharaj, who holds a Master’s degree cum laude in Medical Law from UKZN, is passionate about investigating the escalating surge in high-cost litigation claims against the state, and the subsequent strain on healthcare resources; as well as the mounting negligence claims in the private healthcare sector, which have led to a changing standard of care. “In our practice, in addition to the three Cs of competency, consent and communication, fairness in the provider-patient relationship also hinges on respect, ethical decision-making and accountability,” he said. “Embracing these aspects in clinical practice is not only essential for the well-being of patients, but is crucial for protecting health practitioners from potential litigation.”
Maharaj, who welcomes all interested persons to contact him, plans to consolidate related activities in all provinces in South Africa. His email address is: [email protected]