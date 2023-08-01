UKZN medico-legal expert elected to SAMLA board

Dr Ray Maharaj of the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology has been elected to the Board of Directors of the South African Medico-Legal Association (SAMLA).

Well-respected in the medical fraternity, Dr Maharaj heads KwaZulu-Natal’s largest maternity unit at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Durban - and received the highest number of votes among all interdisciplinary nominees nationally for the position.

SAMLA is an independent, non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing interdisciplinary relationships between medicine and law; promoting excellence in medico-legal practice; and advancing dialogue and mutual understanding between healthcare professionals, guided by justice, ethical practice and constitutional values. Its membership consists of senior judges, academics, legal practitioners, medical and allied health practitioners, and other healthcare professionals registered under the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

National chairperson and Emeritus Professor at Stellenbosch University, Professor Ethelwynn Stellenberg said: “I am pleased with the appointment and appreciate the contribution Dr Maharaj will make, especially since the discipline of obstetrics and gynaecology experiences among the highest medical negligence claims globally.”