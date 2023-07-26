UKZN to host highly anticipated open day at Pietermaritzburg campus

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) will host one of its highly anticipated annual Open Days on Saturday, July 29 at the Pietermaritzburg campus. As one of South Africa's top five universities, UKZN is eager to showcase its internationally acclaimed academic programmes and vibrant student life, offering prospective students an unparalleled glimpse into their future.

Designed for high school learners in Grades 10, 11 and 12 as well as their families and teachers, the in-person open day promises an immersive and informative experience. Deciding on the right university is a critical step in shaping one's future; and the open day provides a first-hand opportunity to explore the vast array of undergraduate study options offered by UKZN. "Our annual open day serves as a gateway for students and parents to gain valuable insights about our esteemed institution. We believe that informed decisions lead to successful academic journeys, and we are excited to welcome visitors to our beautiful campuses," said Normah Zondo, Executive Director for corporate relations at UKZN.

The event takes place on Saturday, July 29 from 9am to 1pm at the library lawns, Pietermaritzburg Campus. The open day will host a series of interactive and engaging sessions, allowing attendees to interact with colleges, academics, students and support departments. This direct engagement provides the ideal platform to get all queries answered, including details about degree programmes, specialisation areas, scholarships and selection procedures.

Parents are welcome to participate in the event as crucial stakeholders in their child's educational journey. It is an opportunity for them to familiarise themselves with UKZN and the holistic support provided by the university. Applications for the 2024 academic year are now open and the deadline is September 30, 2023 – except for medicine, which closed in June. UKZN takes pride in nurturing more than 46 000 students annually, creating an inspiring environment for personal and academic growth.