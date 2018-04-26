An air-hostess has caused a social media frenzy after she assisted a traveller with her baby. The images have since gone viral with thousands of people praising her efforts. Picture: Facebook

Durban - A kind act undertaken by an air hostess has gained reaction and comments from thousands of social media users. The photographs of the air hostess, known as Mavis, surfaced this week after travelling mom, Kate Walley-Hands posted the images on her Facebook. In the images, Mavis is seen with Walley-Hands' sleeping baby on her back.

The caption posted with the pictures reads: “A 15 hour flight (between 2 transits) is never an easy task for a parent travelling on their own to undertake. I had a massively proud to be South African moment yesterday when Mavis (on my SAA flight from New York to Johannesburg) took Imogen out of my arms and baleta’d her, and then carried on serving people so that I was able to eat my meal. 15 minutes later she returned to my seat with a fast asleep Immy. Mavis, thank you for being a rock star. I appreciate you #proudlysouthafrican #southafricanairways#FlySAA”

An air-hostess has caused a social media frenzy after she assisted a traveller with her baby. The images have since gone viral with thousands of people praising her efforts. Picture: Facebook

Walley-Hands is a South African woman living currently living in Canada.

The idea of putting a baby on a woman's back and then strapping them in with a towel or piece of cloth, is not new. It is an age-old method used by many mothers to get their smaller children to sleep while they get chores done. For others, it is easier than carrying their young ones around on their hips.

Perhaps this was some much-need positivity for SAA. The airline has come under fire in recent weeks. Just this week, Chief Executive Officer, Vuyani Jarana, appealed to the government for R5 billion to cover immediate costs and warned that it may be unable to make debt repayments next year as the state carrier battles to stay in operation.

The Mercury