Durban - Police are on the lookout for six armed men who forced their way into a mobile phone store in a shopping centre on Wednesday.

The men made off with cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that the group of men had locked the Montclair-based store’s employees in an office at gunpoint.

“Police are still at the scene. There were no injuries in the commission of the offence.”

READ: Two house robberies in an hour

Another store’s manager in the same mall said that the robbery had taken place within the space of five minutes or less.

“The men did not hurt anyone but grew aggressive when the employees did not comply with their instructions fast enough.”

He said that the robbery had been so quick that it was impossible to say what was happening from outside the store.

“They left in two cars through the mall’s back entrance. We are just relieved that nobody was hurt.”

The Mercury