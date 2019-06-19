File picture: Pixabay

Durban - AT least seven libraries in eThekwini Municipality face closure by the end of this year if the executive council does not decide soon on lease agreements. The Don Africana Research library in the CBD may be the first to close as its lease ends on June 30.

The other affected libraries are situated in leased premises such as shopping centres. These include Durban North, Umbilo, Sparks Estate, uMhlanga, Grosvenor and Montclair.

The Parks, Recreation and Culture Department submitted a report, which came before exco yesterday, in which it recommended an extension of the leases for a further five years while the city works towards its long-term plan to have libraries housed in council properties.

The DA’s Nicole Graham said she found the report had been done “haphazardly”. She said there seemed to be a lack of consultation “for something that has such a big impact on communities”.

“There was no consultation with councillors in areas where the libraries are situated. This report should go back to the committee and be properly consulted on before it comes to Exco.”

However, the IFP’s Mdu Nkosi said there was not enough time for the matter to go back to the committee as some leases would expire soon.

Exco decided to defer the matter until next week and called for a quick consultation process between the committee and councillors.

The city’s chief executive officer, Krish Kumar, said there was a need to rationalise the libraries and make them more interactive.

“There is a need for libraries but we need to take cognisance that we are in the fourth industrial revolution and there is a need for libraries to be more interactive and introduce e-books, etc,” Kumar added.

The Mercury