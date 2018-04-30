Durban - The man who led a KwaZulu-Natal Midlands soccer team to the top of the regional ABC Motsepe League will be remembered as the pride of Lamontville.

Bheka Phakathi, 43, a former Orlando Pirates, Lamontville Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United soccer player, died in a car crash on the R33 in Greytown in the early hours of Saturday.

He was the head coach of the Umvoti Football Club, which he was set to lead to the upcoming national play-offs.

Umvoti’s team manager Bongani Msomi said while it would be a difficult time for the players, he hoped they would do what Phakathi was working towards.

“They know what he would have expected from them.”

Msomi said it was reported that the crash was caused by a tyre burst which made the car overturn. Two other people who were in the car survived.

Phakati’s wife and the rest of the family were not at their Lamontville home yesterday as they had gone to Greytown.

Fellow Lamontville resident Sibusiso Msomi, who was very close to Phakathi, could not hold back the tears as he spoke of how Phakathi had “raised” him.

“He was older but knew how to relate to us. He was not arrogant, you would not say that he was well off, he was just part of this community,” he said.

Meanwhile, the South African entertainment industry has been rocked by the deaths of three celebrities in a crash on the N6 near Queenstown in the Eastern Cape.

Actor, presenter and producer Akhumzi Jezile, 29, singer and actress Siyasanga Kobese, 31, actor Thobani Mseleni, and two others who are yet to be named, died when their car collided with another in the early hours of Saturday.

They were travelling to the Eastern Cape from Gauteng for the funeral of Jezile’s grandmother. Her funeral was held yesterday.

Jezile is best known as a presenter on the SABC 1 children’s show YOTV. He had gone on to win a South African Film and Television Award for best supporting actor in a TV drama in 2014 for his portrayal of Ngulube in Tempy Pushas.

He was currently working for Urban Brew Studios.

Chief executive Verona Duwarkah said in a statement that they were all devastated and utterly shocked by his death.

Clara Nzima, head of bouquet at SABC 1, also expressed her shock.

“It is with immense shock and deepest sorrow that we learn of the untimely passing of Akhumzi. A colleague, an exceptional talent ahead of his time, a friend to many We have truly lost a gem. May his precious soul rest in peace.”

In tribute to Kobese, Joyous Celebration posted behind-the-scenes photos of her time with the gospel group.

Kobese had since moved from stage to the small screen,featuring in various SABC productions including Zabalaza.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said her death was a great loss to the arts fraternity: “We will truly miss her lively spirit”.

About Jezile, he said: “We’ll miss his exhilarating energy, passion and appreciation of African culture, which inspired him to learn most of our languages.”

Mthethwa described Mseleni as a young, brilliant shining star.

Mseleni played Babalo in the much talked about film Inxeba. In a statement, the filmmakers said they were shocked and saddened by his sudden and tragic death.

The Mercury