Durban - While thousands of swimmers converge on Midmar Dam for the aQuellé Midmar Mile on 8 and 9 February, for The Cows, who channel their passion for sport into fundraising for the CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation, it will be a milestone event.
As loyal supporters of the world’s biggest open water swim, the black-and-white clad swimmers have been given the privilege of hosting their own batch that will kick start the 2020 event as the first event on the Saturday.
That batch has attracted swimmers from every corner of the country, with close on 300 swimmers committing to swim for CHOC, with well over R100 000 raised already for CHOC.
Iris Varty, aka Durban Daisy, said they were thrilled to have been given their own batch.
Varty is co-ordinating The Cows at what they have dubbed the “Midmoo Mile”.