Durban High School, Rondebosch, EG Jansen stand-outs at Kearsney Easter Rugby Festival

Capacity crowds at the 15th Kearsney Easter Rugby Festival were treated to a tournament played in great spirit and in beautiful autumnal conditions, with three teams remaining unbeaten. Over the three play days, three teams won all their fixtures – dominant local KZN team Durban High School, polished festival debutants Rondebosch Boys’ High from Cape Town and Dr EG Jansen from Boksburg, who brought their typically physical brand of rugby.

The Spirit of the Festival trophy was awarded to Rondebosch for outstanding sportsmanship, their fearless spirit and their conduct on and off the field. Ten Under-13 teams enjoyed playing on the big stage and being part of the buzz of the inaugural Prep Schools’ Festival, which ran concurrently. Kloof Senior Primary and Chelsea Prep both won all their fixtures over the weekend. Durban High School made it three wins out of three, after another convincing display in their 38-7 victory over Pearson High School on the final day yesterday.

As they had in earlier matches, DHS employed a slow-poison approach, sucking the life out of their opposition through their slow tempo and territorial control. Rondebosch Boys’ High sealed their third win of the Kearsney Festival with a 22-13 victory over fellow debutants Hoërskool Rustenburg. Despite resting several first-choice players, Rondebosch were a cut above on the day, after having already seen off the challenges of Westville Boys’ High and hosts Kearsney College earlier in the festival.

In one of the biggest upsets of the festival, an inspired Westville Boys’ High School performance lifted them to a hard-fought 25-22 win over Hoërskool Monument in the penultimate match. Monnas were on top in the possession and territory stakes in the first half, but just couldn’t make it count. The result marked Monnas’ first loss after their superb comeback win over Framesby on Saturday.

Nico Malan outclassed Glenwood High School 19-12 in a convincing performance. It was all Nico Malan from the get-go, with the Green Machine hardly firing a shot the whole game. The Humansdorp side looked hungrier and were relentless in the first half, as they bagged their second win of the week.

The scoreline was not a true reflection of Nico Malan’s dominance, and they may well feel aggrieved that they couldn’t finish off more of the chances that presented themselves. A penalty in the final play of the game enabled Hoërskool Framesby to pip Worcester Gimnasium 36-34 in a firecracker match. Framesby’s physicality was on full display from the first whistle, but Worcester weathered an early storm to hit back hard and come close to claiming what would have been their third one-point win of the weekend.

In the first match of the final day, Gideon Jordaan’s personal tally of 20 points lifted Hoër Landbouskool Marlow to a 30-26 win over Hoërskool Noord-Kaap. Neither side had yet tasted victory at the festival. Mature decision-making and accurate goal kicking proved the difference for the boys from the Karoo. Yesterday’s Results