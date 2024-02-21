KERF promising yet another installment of exhilarating rugby

Durban High School (DHS), Glenwood High School, Westville Boys’ High and hosts Kearsney College will again represent KwaZulu-Natal at this year’s event while newcomers to the event are Hoërskool Rustenburg from North-West, Rondebosch Boys’ High from Cape Town and Pearson High School from Port Elizabeth.

THE 15th Kearsney Easter Rugby Festival promises exhilarating entertainment from 14 of the country’s top-ranked schools from 28 March to 1 April.

Two powerhouse teams from Gauteng — Hoërskool Monument from Krugersdorp and Boksburg’s Hoërskool Dr EG Jansen — will return to showcase their brand of fast and physical rugby.

After an excellent festival debut last year, Worcester Gimnasium from the Western Cape are back together with the Eastern Cape’s Nico Malan High School (Humansdorp), Hoërskool Framesby (Gqeberha) and Hoër Landbouskool Marlow (Cradock). They will be joined by the tenacious team from Hoërskool Noord-Kaap (Kimberley).

Traditionally four U13 teams have kicked off play each day at the Festival. The growth of the festival has led to the establishment of a primary schools’ festival for the first time, which will run concurrently on an adjacent field.