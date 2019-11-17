Durban - An exciting 83 from 42 deliveries from Wihan Lubbe was not enough as the Durban Heat fell to a ten run loss to the Cape Town Blitz in their Mzansi Super League clash at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead on Sunday.
The left-handers 83 became the highest score by a Durban Heat batsman in the Mzansi Super League.
Bowling first, the Heat took a few overs to settle into a rhythm but picked up the wickets of Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan inside the power play.
Marques Ackerman, Liam Livingston and Asif Ali pushed the Blitz towards the hundred run mark and beyond as the men from Cape Town racked up a formidable total in their twenty overs.
Andile Phehlukwayo picked up two wickets while Kyle Abbott returned figures of one for 29 in his four overs.