Msimango aims to make joy a Given for Kaizer Chiefs fans

The Kaizer Chiefs club is more than just a place of employment for Given Msimango, and that’s why it’s been hard for him to see the team’s supporters go through so much pain. As a young boy growing up in Brakpan, on the East Rand, Msimango had hopes of playing for Chiefs some day, having been one of the Amakhosi’s staunch supporters.

This season saw his dream come true, following stints at TS Galaxy, Highlands Park and the University of Johannesburg (UJ). “Coming here was a no-brainer for me. This is a club that I supported growing up. I am not saying that because I am playing here,” the towering defender said yesterday, ahead of tomorrow’s DStv Premiership clash against Moroka Swallows at the FNB Stadium (5.45pm kick-off). “My family is made up of Chiefs supporters. When the chance arose to come here, it was no-brainer, irrespective of which club was interested in me at the time.

“I came here as a young man, and I still needed to grow as a footballer, leader and human being. So, coming into this environment, I’ve found all of that. “It’s still a journey for me, and a huge learning process. You understand what true pressure is when you play football and are required to deliver results.” Msimango and Co haven’t delivered the results, though, as Chiefs ensured that their trophy drought would be extended to nine seasons on Sunday.

Chiefs are out of the Nedbank Cup following a horrific loss to minnows Milford FC in the opening round of the competition at home on Sunday. And having already missed out on the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup, Chiefs can only save their season by finishing in the top three in the Premiership. The league title is out of reach for them as well, as they trail log leaders and serial champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand, by 17 points in sixth position.

So, while Msimango has ticked off a childhood dream, things haven’t gone well for Chiefs in his first season at the club. Does he have any regrets? “I have never doubted or had any regrets with me coming to the club. I have been received well. I was wanted. I am happy to be here,” he explained. “It’s a difficult time for the club. But through the hardship, we’ve become stronger as a family. We look past the hardship and focus on what we can control.”

Chiefs’ turbulent season has left their fans in a state of utter despair, as they’ve seen their club go from ‘cup kings’ to a laughing stock. And for someone like Msimango, who’s a club supporter first before he’s an employee, it’s difficult for him to see Chiefs’ fans endure the pain of their failures. “What hurts the most is seeing the hurt on our fans. Before anything, we are human beings, and they use their hard-earned money to come and watch us,” he said.

“Of course, you interact with some of them as you go on with your daily life. You see the hurt in their eyes, (in) the little chat you have with the petrol attendant or retailer. “Every day passes, and when it’s a difficult time in terms of the performance and things are not working out, or we lose a big game like last Sunday, it really hurts me.” Chiefs’ trophy drought cannot be stopped from ticking over for another season, but the team can still give their fans something to cheer about in the next few days.