Durban – Hollywoodbets Dolphins all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy has been handed his maiden call up for the Standard Bank Proteas’ test squad that will take on India in a three test series in India in October. The stylish left handed batsman has been one of the stand out players for the Dolphins in red ball cricket for the past few seasons and his exploits in the white clothing earned his a call up to the SA ‘A’ squad in 2018.

A player that is rarely out of the game and can contribute equally with both the blade and the ball will be one of three spinners in the Proteas squad along with Dolphins team mate Keshav Maharaj and the returning Dane Piedt.

“I am overwhelmed with the selection and all of the messages that I have received,” the soft spoken Muthusamy said.

“It is the dream of any cricketer to be selected in your national test squad and I cannot wait to get to India with the team and hopefully make my debut on this tour.

“We still have the spin camp as well as the SA ‘A’ tour to India so there is plenty of time for me to prepare for the test series.”

To add another potential Protea to the list of Dolphins that have gone on to represent the country is a feather in the cap for the management at the franchise.

“We are extremely proud of Senuran’s selection for the Proteas squad,” CEO of KZN Cricket Heinrich Strydom said.

“It’s the pinnacle of cricket to represent your country on the test match stage and to have Senuran join Keshav in the set-up is a testament to the strides we are making at KZN Cricket.

“We cannot wait to see how he goes and we hope that he learns as much as possible whilst being surrounded by our national squad.”

Fellow Dolphins Andile Phehlukwayo and David Miller have been included in the Proteas T20 squad for the three match T20I series against India.



