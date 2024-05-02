Negativity surrounding Bavuma’s name uncalled for

IT CONTINUES to be a mystery as to how Temba Bavuma finds himself the centre of attention, or rather that of negativity in South African cricket after the announcement of the Proteas’ provisional 2024 T20 World Cup squad. After all, the 33-year-old had voluntarily relinquished his T20 international captaincy almost a year-and-a-half ago, a feat that vividly displayed his character, respect for the badge, and the success of the Proteas T20 team.

Yes, it was a decision that did not come as a surprise to many who follow the game closely and it came as a welcome decision seeing that the right-handed batter had been struggling in the format. However, it was never a decision that symbolised the end of his T20I chapter, and coach Rob Walter proved this by roping him back into the side for the series against Australia in Durban last summer. That was the last time Bavuma donned his T20I cap as he once again struggled in that series.

This gave an opportunity to a deserving Reeza Hendricks, and it is without a doubt that the stylish batter has since made the position his own, with consistent performances. Despite all this, Bavuma’s name was dragged through the mud when, as expected, he wasn’t included in Walter’s World Cup squad. Those who have done so have crossed the line. By so doing, they have merely shown that they are out of touch with reality and what is happening on the ground. It would not make sense to even say that Bavuma was excluded from the World Cup squad as he was already out of the picture as far as the T20 international format is concerned.

Rather, what would have been headline-worthy would’ve been his inclusion, seeing that he went almost the entire 2023/24 season without being involved in international T20 cricket. The only thing that Bavuma’s backlash has revealed this week is that his name carries a lot of weight and that anything that his name on it is guaranteed to sell. Despite the truth in this, it still does not make it right. Since breaking into international cricket almost a decade ago, Bavuma has been the centre of attention, and more often than not, it has been for all the wrong reasons.