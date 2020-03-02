PICS: All the thrills and spills of Dusi 2020

Durban - The 2020 Dusi Canoe Marathon came to a thrilling end at Blue Lagoon on Saturday as Andy Birkett won his tenth title along with a first-time winner Khumbulani Nzimande as Tamika and Bianca Haw coasted to a maiden title. Both crews started the third and final day with solid leads in their respective races as 36 intrepid kilometres stood between them and victory. In the men’s race the Euro Steel pair of Birkett and Nzimande didn’t have it all their own way despite powering across the dam stretch that starts the day. They increased their lead by forty seconds in the initial stages but lost that advantage when Nzimande couldn’t put his splash cover on in the Tops Needle rapid and they took on water. From there they had to get out and empty which cost them around a minute as they got back in and powered home.

Sbonelo Khwela and Thulani Mbanjwa had all the work to do on the final day and they put in a near flawless performance but couldn’t close the gap on the winners.

The Capetonian pair of Lance Kime and Shaun Rubenstein surprised all to hold on to their third place and claim the last spot on the podium.

The ladies race saw the Haw sisters, Tamika and Bianca, maintain their significant lead in the race on a mistake-free day into Durban and a first title for the Southern Drakensberg sisters.

The sisters went through the build-up races under the radar but Tamika knew that they had the ability when the race came about.

Younger sister Bianca, who was in the front of the boat, was ecstatic that they achieved their goal of an overall win.

Cana Peek and Christie Mackenzie were going to have to rely on some misfortune for the boat ahead of them to make up the deficit, however that was not to be.

They put in a solid day despite a swim at the bottom of Island rapid and were strong enough to hold on to second place.

A third strong day of paddling from Jenna Ward and Kyeta Purchase saw them stroke home to the bottom spot on the podium.

In the age group tussles the Under 23 men's crown went to Thabani Msia and Mvelo Ngidi, who led the race from start to finish, ahead of Hamish Mackenzie and David Evans while Alex Masina and Bongani Ntinga claimed the bronze.

Peek and Mackenzie dominated the women's Under 23 category ahead of Amy Peckett and Cara Waud while the Under 18 crew of Georgina Howard and Saskia Hockly were the third Under 23 women's boat home.

The Under 18 boys tussle ended with Michaelhouse dominating the podium. Ross Leslie and Chase Leisegang took home the honours ahead of Sam Butcher and Matthew Millward in second as Jack Edmonds and Khandokuhle Mzolo finished third.

Howard and Ward were the strongest Under 18 girls in the race and they finished ahead of Shannon Parker-Dennison and Frances Forsyth in second and the Under 16 pair of Melonie Croeser and Olivia Woodburn.

Dusi Duke Martin Dreyer and his wife Jeannie were the strongest mixed doubles pair over the three days.

Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

