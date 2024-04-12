SA venues confirmed for 2027 Cricket World Cup

EIGHT venues in South Africa have been confirmed for the 2027 Cricket World Cup, according to Cricket SA chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki. In addition to the South African grounds, matches will also be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia, who will co-host the tournament.

Moseki said the eight South African venues had been chosen for what he described as “scientific” reasons, including proximity to an airport and the availability of hotel rooms. South Africa’s regular Test venues – the Wanderers in Johannesburg, SuperSport Park in Centurion, Newlands in Cape Town, Kingsmead in Durban and St George’s Park in Gqeberha – will all host matches. The Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Boland Park in Paarl and Buffalo Park in East London will be the other venues.

All eight grounds were used when South Africa previously hosted the World Cup in 2033. Benoni, Potchefstroom and Kimberley also staged matches in 2003 but were not included for the 2027 edition. The tournament is scheduled for October and November 2027.

Venue guide- Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg: South Africa’s premier venue with a capacity of about 30,000. Hosted the finals of the 2003 World Cup and inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, and a semi-final of the 2009 Champions Trophy. Newlands, Cape Town: The scenic ground with a backdrop of Table Mountain has hosted more Test matches (60) than any other South African ground. Was the venue for the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup final and a 2007 T20 World Cup semi-final.

SuperSport Park, Centurion: The purpose-built stadium outside Pretoria hosted the 2009 Champions Trophy final. Kingsmead, Durban: Semi-final venue for the 2003 World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup. St George’s Park, Gqeberha: South Africa’s oldest Test ground. Hosted a semi-final in the 2003 World Cup.