Springbok stars Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe sidelined by hand injuries

The bad news for Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe is that they have suffered hand injuries playing overseas, but the good news for Springbok fans is that they will be fit well in time for the June start of the international season. The Boks warm up for their massive two-Test series against Ireland with a June 22 international against Wales at Twickenham in London.

Kolisi has has undergone successful surgery on his hand following an injury he sustained while playing for his club, Racing 92, against Bordeaux last week. The injury was not serious enough to prevent him from completing the game, but a minor operation was subsequently required. Last year, when Kolisi was recovering from a knee operation, he kept South Africa updated with lively posts on social media and yesterday, he once more kept his fans in the loop on Instagram.

He said his operation had gone well, and that he hoped to be back in action soon. According to French newspaper L'Equipe, Kolisi will be out for four weeks.

He will miss Racing 92’s Top 14 matches against Toulon, Castres and Clermont, as well as the Champions Cup play-off against Toulouse on April 7. Kolisi’s World Cup teammate Kolbe has coincidentally also suffered a hand injury while playing for his Japanese club, Suntory Sungoliath. Bok wing Kolbe’s recovery time is estimated to be four to six weeks, so he should be fully fit for the Wales clash at Twickenham.

Injuries are never a good thing, but Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will be thinking, "rather now than later". After the Welsh Test, the world champions will take on Ireland in a much-anticipated two-match series – on July 6 in Pretoria and July 13 in Durban – which will be followed by a one-off clash against Portugal in Bloemfontein a week later.