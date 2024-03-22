Springbok Women ‘get their reward’ for Spain Test

Springbok Women’s coach Louis Koen has included four uncapped players – two in the starting pack and two on the bench – for his team’s one-off Test against Spain tomorrow. In the pack, Xoliswa Khuzwayo (prop) and Anathi Qolo (No 8) will start for the first time, while Aliyah Tchogna-Njamen (prop) and Samantha Els (utility forward, and the daughter of golfer Ernie Els) have been included on the bench.

This encounter will also see Bok Women’s captain Nolusindiso Booi extend her Test cap record to 41 appearances in the green and gold. Koen, who took charge of the national team a year ago on a corresponding tour to Spain, named 14 players who were involved in the last Test between the two countries – in Madrid on April 1 last year. The South Africans won that match 35-20. “It is always nice to cap new players and, in this case, three of them came so close to selection in last year’s WXV 2, when Xoliswa, Aliyah and Samantha just missed out on the final selection, while Anathi has showed tremendous growth since we invited her to join our alignment camps in December, January and February,” Koen said yesterday.

Khuzwayo, Tchogna-Njamen and Els did play for the Bok Women in a warm-up match against the San Clemente Rhinos in Cape Town in September last year, while Qolo was one of the shining lights in the all-conquering Bulls Daisies outfit that kept a clean sheet in last year’s Women’s Premier Division. Tomorrow’s Test in Valladolid will also see a return to action for outside backs Jakkie Cilliers – who will be entrusted with the goal-kicking duties – and Aphiwe Ngwevu, who missed out on the WXV showpiece due to injury. “We have a nice mix of experience and youth in the matchday squad, but ultimately, we selected the team on the output and effort showed in the two training sessions against Scotland and Wales last week,” said Koen.

“All the players selected showed that they wanted that jersey for the Spain Test, and they got their reward.” Koen is keen to build more depth into his squad as well, with 20 capped players either injured or not available for this trip. “This is the start to the season, and we are keen to build confidence and momentum as we head towards the World Cup qualifying tournament in Madagascar in May,” he said.

“We opted for this tour because we needed to test ourselves against the intensity and skill set of teams ranked above us. It paid off already, as we could easily pick a side based on the training sessions last week.” Spain are ranked 12th in the world, one position above the Boks, and despite South Africa winning the last three encounters between the two sides, Koen is well aware of the ability of the hosts. “They did well in WXV 3, and being so close to other rugby nations in Europe, they have the opportunity to train and play against them regularly,” said Koen.

“They will have a training camp against Canada soon, so they have well-laid plans for their year, too. “They are certainly improving as a team, and bar the fact that they are ranked above us, (they) will play at home, so they must be seen as favourites.” Springbok Women’s Team