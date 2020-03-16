Tour Durban postponed following coronavirus clampdown

Durban - The sporting community was dealt another blow on Monday after the organisers of the aQuellé Tour Durban cycle race announced that the race would be postponed to a date later in the year.

Event director, Alec Lenfernahe, said decision to postpone the aQuellé Tour Durban was taken after extensive consultation with the UCI, Cycling South Africa, KZN Cycling, the event sponsors and partners and stakeholders in the cycling community as the event sought to balance the significant public support for the event while ensuring that it unreservedly supports all of the initiatives announced in the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa.

“First and foremost we have to look after the health and wellbeing of every single participant, and all of our staff, marshalls and volunteers. To that end we have been guided by national and regional governmental departments, who have been very helpful and clear in their guidelines. We are working with the relevant role players in a bid to locating a suitable weekend in spring that can host the two days of events as planned. We will do all in our power to ensure that the event, which clearly has a very large following, can go ahead, and at the same time to retain the benefit to The Domino Foundation that is the beneficiary of the race," he said.

Lenfernahe said they will do everything that they can to give riders their weekend riding on full road closure on Durban’s highways, and sustain the important financial lifeline to The Domino Foundation by way of #Ride4Good.

Lenferna said that while it was clearly not an option to stage the race at the end of April, he was working hard with the UCI, Cycling SA and KZN Cycling as part of the enforced reorganisation of the cycling calendars in a bid to postpone rather than cancel the race.