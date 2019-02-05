It was Westville Boys' High that emerged victorious at the KZN Coastal's final of the Coca-Cola Schools T20 League when they beat Glenwood by six wickets at Kearsney on Friday. Picture: Supplied/ Gameplan Media

Durban - Westville Boys’ High 1st XI have been crowned KZN Coastal winners of the Coca-Cola Schools T20 League after they beat Glenwood 1st XI by six wickets in the final held at Kearsney College on Friday. The coin fell in favour of Westville Boys High and they elected to bowl first on a cloudy day.

Westville started well with the ball as Glenwood lost their first wicket in the 3rd over when David Haines was trapped in front by Seamer Luke Allen.

The next batsman didn't last long as he was caught at mid-wicket without scoring the very next ball. Allen was on a hat-trick but Chad Laycock was able to put a halt to the celebrations nudging the ball for a single.

A magnificent piece of fielding at mid-off by Seth Rajakumar saw the end of Laycock in the 5th over.

At this point Glenwood were struggling on 20 for three inside the powerplay.

The run-out brought Dylan Ebrahim to the crease who joined opener Francis Moran.

The pair batted well together as they steadied the ship and brought up a 50 run stand after 12 overs.

With the wickets falling around him Moran remained resolute and brought up his half century in the 15th over with the score on 85 for 5.

Moran ended up falling for a well-played 67 and Glenwood went on to post 117 for 9 after 20 overs.

Man of the match Luke Allen was the pick of the bowlers finishing with figures of 3-22 in four overs.

In reply, Westville Boys High required 5.9 runs per over to be crowned champions.

The opening batsmen got off to a brilliant start as put on 43 before Jandre Viljoen became off-spinner Bandile Ngcobo’s first victim.

Jared Oosthuizen soon followed 15 runs later. However, the loss of wickets didn't trouble Westville Boys High as they were cruising on a healthy run rate of 6.4 an over.

Gareth Beavan top scored for Westville with 36 off 25 balls hitting five boundaries in the process.

Middle order batters Steynberg and Matkovich successfully guided Westville home in the 19th over as they finished on 120 for the loss of four wickets.

Westville Boys High Coach, Fabian Lazarus related his team’s success to team effort and good preparations.

“The guys worked hard this last month, Lazarus said. “The prep was good we had about six games leading to the tournament which included one against Glenwood, “

Cricket Services Manager Ritesh Ramjee ,Westville Boys High will now wait for the winners of KwaZulu-Natal Inland Coca-Cola Schools T20.

“Westville will play the school that wins in Pietermaritzburg on 22nd of February 2019 and whoever wins there will represent KZN and the Dolphins Franchise in March 2019,” Ramjee said.

- THE MERCURY