Zain Davids: Blitzboks must avoid penalties at Canada Sevens

The Blitzboks will be hoping Zain Davids’s golden touch does not desert him in Vancouver this weekend in what will be his seventh HSBC SVNS Canada tournament. The 26-year-old forward has won three gold medals in his previous six visits to Canada.

“I’ve had a good run here, and that is why this tournament ranks amongst my favourites. But this trip is not about me – it is about us as a squad playing to our potential,” said Davids. When he runs out at BC Place this weekend, it will be in his 45th World Series tournament, which underlines Davids’s importance in the Blitzbok machine. His well-timed runs have resulted in 38 tries, but more significant is his 45 tackles made in the first three tournaments of the current season, the most by any player thus far.

Despite his stellar performance on defence, Davids points out that the team came up short in Perth in the last tournament: "We worked hard in the training camp back home to rectify those errors made in Perth, and we will be better for it." The hard-running prop also tipped his hat to his teammates: "We have a good squad here, a nice mix of seniors and youngsters that complement each other.

“The seniors provide good guidance to the younger players, and they bring the energy and that boosts the older guys as well. “It is also good to have Impi (Visser) back with us in the forwards. He is a real workhorse, and when he is around, everyone is inspired to work hard. “Discipline will be key for us, especially against tough pool opponents such as Ireland, New Zealand and Great Britain.

“They love to keep the ball, and our defence will be key to stop that, but without conceding penalties in the process.” Where Davids looks to inflict blunt-force trauma on his opponents, expect Shaun Williams to be elusive, either in the sweeper position or wing. The 25-year-old makes a welcome return to the team after hip surgery, a frustrating but sobering experience for the 13-cap Blitzbok, whose last outing with the team was in London in May last year.

#PoweredByUnity #HSBCSVNSVAN pic.twitter.com/Yk6f4X2QlH — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) February 20, 2024 “It was my second operation on the hip, so it was a bit frustrating because you want to be on the field and representing your country,” said Williams. “But I kept a positive mindset, telling myself to stay focused on getting better and into the best shape I can be. That way I could push hard for a spot and be ready when the call-up came.