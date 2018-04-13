Durban - An Umhlanga Rocks family was held up in their home while four armed men ransacked their house on Friday morning. The men gained entry to the Ridge Road property and confined the family to a room, while they searched the house.

Marshall Security spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said the men stole household items, including four flat screen televisions and cellphones. They also stole the family's black Range Rover, which was later recovered in Ohlanga.

"Although shaken up in the incident, the victims luckily did not sustain any physical injury," he said.

In the last week, there have been at least two other robberies committed in the Durban North area.

On Thursday, a woman was held up and assaulted in her Glen Ashley home after five men, three armed with pistols, forced their way into her house. Van Reenen said the men, posing as contractors, accosting the woman.

"The suspects ransacked the living area, making off with a firearm and various electronic equipment. The woman's husband and brother-in-law arrived at the premises confronting the fleeing suspects, who fired a shot. Remarkably there were no injuries sustained," he said.

On Tuesday, van Reenen said five men gained entry into a house in La Lucia, where they held up the homeowner and his employee before making off with laptops, jewellery, flatscreen television sets and the homeowner's Nissan Juke. The Juke was found abandoned in the Inanda area.

Police are investigating further.

The Mercury