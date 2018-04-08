Durban - Residents in some KwaZulu-Natal municipalities will be hard hit if proposed steep utility tariff increases are given the go-ahead in the 2018/2019 financial year.

The uMgungundlovu District Municipality (UMDM), which includes Richmond, Mooi Mpafana, Mpendle, Mkhambathini and uMngeni, is proposing hefty increases for a second year in a row.

In its draft budget tabled last week, council proposed to increase its tariffs by 21% for household consumption for the second year in a row, while industries could face increases as high as 45%.

Opposition parties have vowed to oppose the proposed increases.

DA councillors in the uMngeni Municipality said the increases were worrying.

“For the second year in a row, the UMDM has presented a budget that has increased the water tariffs by a mind-blowing percentage of between 21% and 45%.

“The burden on the uMngeni residents will be immense. Eskom has been forced to rein in its attempts at a 30% percentage tariff increase, yet the UMDM had no shame in presenting a budget with a 45% increase for the second consecutive year,” the councillors said in a joint e-mail.

UMDM DA Exco member Mike Bond said their party walked out of the council meeting because the presentation of the draft budget had been rushed and they were not given time to study the documents.

“For household consumption to increase by 21% is steep, especially when the increase is the same percentage as last year.” said Bond.

“For instance, if you were paying an estimated R500 a month on water as a household, you will now be looking at paying more than a R100 more.”

He said they were also very concerned about the impact the proposed tariff increase would have for industry.

“For the industries the increases is steep. It could go up as much as 45%, depending on usage.

“This could worsen the issue of unemployment because industries would have to implement cost-saving measures. The first thing they cut back on is staff,” he said.

Bond said the focus should be on improving revenue collection.

IFP councillor Bukelani Zuma said they objected to the proposed increase.

“The municipality is owed a lot of money by government departments, businesses and residents who can afford to pay for utilities. That is where their focus should be.

“The increases are unacceptable. We should be doing all we can to attract investment. With these increases, businesses will move to municipalities that have more attractive tariffs. If the increase goes ahead, it will also result in retrenchments.”

Unacceptable

Zuma said they were not given a clear explanation for the high increases.

“We suspect it’s a tactic to recover the money used during elections to campaign,” he said.

While not affected by the proposed increases, as Msunduzi is not serviced by UMDM, Minnesh Parmanand of the Msunduzi Ratepayer Forum said ratepayers needed to stand together and oppose such steep increases.

“It is unacceptable, you cannot expect people to pay so much for water. Already everything is increasing, including taxes. How do they justify such an increase? You cannot use ratepayers to balance your budget,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Brian Zuma said the proposal was reasonable as the district had historically low tariffs.

“Striking a balance between what you spend in providing services, and what you recover, is the rationale. The challenges of non-payment of services, indigent supply and illegal connections are realities that we are faced with. We have to work in co-operation with the communities to sort out the challenges.”

Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harichunder said the Minister of Water Affairs had approved a tariff increase of 13.7% and this was still to come before Parliament.

In eThekwini, more marginal increases have been proposed.

Deputy city manager for finance Krish Kumar said the proposed tariff increases include 6.84% for electricity for the 2018/19 financial year.

This is compared to Eskom’s tariff increase of 7.32% .

The water tariff increase is proposed at 15% for domestic and 15.5% for business.

The refuse removal increase is proposed at 9.9 %, sanitation at 9.9% and rates (average) of 6.9%.

The municipality said the increases in tariffs reflect an appropriate balance between the interests of poor households and other customers, while ensuring the financial sustainability of the municipality.

Regarding rates, Kumar said pensioners, child-headed households, disability grantees and the medically boarded are exempt from paying rates on the first R460 000 of their property value.

Residential properties valued up to R230 000 will be exempt from paying rates. For all other properties valued above R230 000, the first R120 000 of rates will be charged.

Regarding pensioners’ property value - the maximum limit is R4 million, provided that for those properties above R2 million, the monthly income from a pensions fund/Sassa does not exceed R7 000.

