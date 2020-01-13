Durban - Still basking in the success of the Class of 2019 who attained an 81.3% pass, MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu, said it was time to hit the ground running.
He was speaking at a media briefing held at Sivananda High School in KwaMashu where he announced a number of programmes that will be rolled out at schools across the province.
"As the province of KwaZulu-Natal, we anticipate welcoming 2.8 million pupils to start the 2020 academic year at our over 6 000 schooling facilities. We have ensured that all schools follow proper business processes regarding placement of pupils for the 2020 school year," he said.
Mshengu said the department has prioritised the placement of teachers per school.
"No class should be without a teacher on the first day of the school year. We expect that all our contingent of 86 000 teachers in KZN will be at school, in class and on time. All school principals and School Governing Bodies have been directed to manage this process correctly. Where there are challenges, they need to be reported to the District Offices before schools re-open for immediate intervention," he said.