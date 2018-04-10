Durban - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the confrontation between bodyguards and ANC supporters in Howick on Monday.

Shots were fired but no one was injured in the fracas.

Provincial interim committee (PIC) Mike Mabuyakhulu said the committee had asked leaders who attended the meeting held at the Howick Multipurpose Centre to provide them with a report on the incident.

“We will have an internal investigation related to the cause of that incident because we do not want to see such incidents happening in any meeting of the ANC again,” said Mabuyakhulu.

The incident happened when ANC members demanded access to the Moses Mabhida Regional consultative meeting.

Cellphone video footage of the incident shows ANC supporters scuffling with bodyguards, some of whom were holding guns in their hands. People could be heard repeatedly saying “shoot us, shoot us”.

ANC supporters in the province were divided last year ahead of the National Elective Conference which saw Cyril Ramaphosa emerge as the president of the party ahead of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. The Provincial interim committee was formed to listen to grievances of disgruntled supporters and to hold a provincial elective conference.

The Mercury