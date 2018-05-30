Durban - The father of a Durban girl killed following a botched hijacking in Shallcross on Monday, has said he is holding onto his faith and that is what is keeping him strong as he deals his daughter's death.

Shailendra Sukhraj was talking to The Mercury after KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda and eThekwini Mayor, Zandile Gumede, visited the Sukhraj family home on Wednesday.





"(My faith) is what is helping me. It is carrying me through. Sixteen years ago, I buried my brother (who was) shot dead. Sixteen years later I now bury my daughter (who was) shot dead. What has sustained me is the peace that I have in Christ Jesus," he said.

On Monday, the Chatsworth community was left outraged when Sadia Sukhraj died after a failed hijacking attempt. Sadia, 9, was seated in her father's car when three men approached the vehicle. Sukhraj had alighted from the Hyundai SUV to drop off his younger son. Sadia had waited for her father in the car.

It is alleged that the men got into the vehicle and sped off. There was a shooting that occurred and the men crashed into a truck before the vehicle veered down an embankment. One of the men died at the scene, while his accomplice, Sibonelo Mkhize was arrested. A third man fled the scene.

Mkhize appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges of murder, kidnapping and theft. He is due back in court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 17 people arrested during protest action outside the Chatsworth police station on Monday, have been granted bail.

