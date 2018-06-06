Durban - Instinct and police training is what drove a Shallcross man out of the safety of his home to an active crime scene where he apprehended one of the suspected hijackers in the Sadia Sukhraj case.

Warrant Officer Hemant Raghoonundan was off duty last Monday when Sadia’s father, ­Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj, was hijacked.

He admitted that he had “mixed emotions” about what to do as he and his wife had recently become parents.

“Being a new father I had to think about leaving my wife and running on to the street to assist the community, knowing that hijackers are ruthless these days; they can take your life. But my instinct and training kicked in,” he said.

Sadia’s father had been dropping the baby off at his parents’ home before taking her to school when he was accosted by three men. The men fled with Sadia still in the car.

When they ran into trouble, one fled while another was apprehended by Raghoonundan, who had run from his house, mere metres away from where the car stood.

A third hijacker died on the scene. His cause of death is yet to be confirmed by police.

Sadia, who was taken in the car, was shot in the stomach and later died in hospital.

Although Sibonelo Mkhize, 39, was charged with her and his alleged accomplice’s murder, police are yet to confirm who fired the shots.

The community of Chatsworth was up in arms after the shooting, calling for more visible policing, which is exactly what Raghoon­undan’s job entails as a member of the visible policing unit at Malvern police station.

With 26 years of service under his belt, he still has a passion for being in the front line, out fighting crime on the streets.

“It’s what I love. I’m always assisting people as a policeman. It doesn’t cost you to assist; you took the job, so you have to serve the community,” he said.

For his role in Sadia’s case, Raghoonundan was recognised with an award from a local church. He said he was grateful for the recognition, and is proud.

While he is media shy and maintains he is a private a person, he is no stranger to publicity, as he has been involved in countless operations covered in local newspapers.

“It’s difficult to speak about my work, but I feel like it speaks for itself,” he said.

The Mercury