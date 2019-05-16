Hand-drawn by senior principal artist Kim Raymond, the heart-warming story depicts the world’s favourite bear delivering a book to Harry and Meghan’s son. Picture: Disney

LONDON - He may be only a week old, but the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, has already been commemorated in a cartoon. The seventh in line to the throne, born on May 6, has been given a rare honour by Disney - a beautiful watercolour Winnie-the-Pooh animation to celebrate his birth.

Hand-drawn by senior principal artist Kim Raymond, the heart-warming story depicts the world’s favourite bear delivering a book to Prince Harry and Meghan’s son.

The 25-second clip sees Pooh setting off from the Hundred Acre Wood and strolling down the Long Walk to Windsor Castle with a gift under his arm. The Bear of Very Little Brain crosses meadows of wild flowers and hops over a river, before he arrives at the Queen’s residence.

In the final frame, Archie’s name can be seen on his cot as Pooh sits beside the parents while they leaf through his present - a blue book with a crown on the cover.

Winnie-the-Pooh is known to be close to the couple’s heart. When Meghan was an actress and running her own blog and lifestyle website The Tig, she cited a Winnie-the-Pooh book, The Tao Of Pooh by Benjamin Hoff, as a favourite. Da

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son, who was born last week, during a photo call in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle. Reuters

