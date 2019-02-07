INTERNATIONAL - The Duchess of Cambridge yesterday encouraged young people to switch off from the online world and focus on their true talents. Visiting a school, Kate hailed a budding artist as a “fantastic advert” for what young people can do. Shown the work of A-level student Shaquille, 16, she said: “Wow, this is what you can do when you’re not on social media!”

Kate was at Alperton Community School in north London to mark Children’s Mental Health Week. At another school earlier she produced a photo of her family for a “show and tell”.

Asked to show “something that makes you happy”, she opened her black clutch bag and teased: “I’ve got something. It’s not very big. Do you want to see it?

“This is a photograph of my family. These are my children and this is my husband. My family makes me feel happy.”

- THE DAILY MAIL