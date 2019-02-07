Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Alperton Community School, in London
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits Lavender Primary School, London, Tuesday Feb. 5, 2019, in support of Place2Be Children's Mental Health Week. The Duchess of Cambridge is a patron of Place2Be, a leading UK children's mental health charity providing in-school support and expert training to improve the emotional wellbeing of pupils, families, teachers and school staff. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
INTERNATIONAL - The Duchess of Cambridge yesterday encouraged young people to switch off from the online world and focus on their true talents.

Visiting a school, Kate hailed a budding artist as a “fantastic advert” for what young people can do. Shown the work of A-level student Shaquille, 16, she said: “Wow, this is what you can do when you’re not on social media!”

Kate was at Alperton Community School in north London to mark Children’s Mental Health Week. At another school earlier she produced a photo of her family for a “show and tell”.

Asked to show “something that makes you happy”, she opened her black clutch bag and teased: “I’ve got something. It’s not very big. Do you want to see it?

“This is a photograph of my family. These are my children and this is my husband. My family makes me feel happy.” 

- THE DAILY MAIL 