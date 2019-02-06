DHAKA - Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visited the world’s largest refugee settlement, home to nearly amillion Rohingya Muslims, in a bid to put their plight back in the headlines before a $920million (R12.3billion) UN funding appeal.

More than 730000 Rohingya fled Buddhist-dominated Myanmar 18 months ago, in the wake of an army crackdown described as “ethnic cleansing” by UN investigators, and they are now living in camps in neighbouring Bangladesh with no sign of moving. A spokesperson for the UN refugee agency UN High Commissioner for Refugees said Jolie, a special envoy, would spend three days visiting the camps to assess the needs of the Rohingya and the challenges that Bangladesh faced as a host country.