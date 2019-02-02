AP African News Agency (ANA)

INTERNATIONAL - Figures produced by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) show that acts of piracy off West Africa increased last year, reaching 201 incidents, up from 180 the year before. Reacting to this statistic, the Baltic and International Maritime Council (Bimco) the world’s largest shipping association, said the report highlighted a considerable spike in violence attached to these pirate attacks, with 41 kidnappings in the waters off Nigeria alone.

Equally alarming, said Bimco, was the serious under-reporting of pirate attacks on ships, which it said could be 40%.

The council was of the belief that only military and law enforcement could turn the tide.

“To be honest, unless we see international naval support and close co-operation between international navies and local law enforcement, I doubt that we will see the numbers go down in any significant way,” said Bimco maritime security head Jakob Larsen.

He added that this required having more assets in the area at sea and in the air to achieve a more robust local law enforcement. Off the east coast and Gulf of Aden, the EU alone maintains a constant naval and aerial presence involving 31 nations - not all from Europe - maintaining regular sea patrols and interception of suspicious-looking vessels. There have been no successful pirate attacks there for several years.

A drawback to such action in West Africa was the reluctance of some West African countries, in particular Nigeria, to have other navies or armed personnel in their waters.

- THE MERCURY