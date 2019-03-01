Michael Cohen, former aide and lawyer to President Donald Trump, testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill. Washington Post

INTERNATIONAL - For more than seven hours on Wednesday, Michael Cohen unspooled a withering portrait of President Donald Trump, painting his longtime patron as a liar and a fraud. He described how Trump ordered him to lie to the first lady about his relationship with an adult-film star and personally directed a hush-money scheme. He said Trump inflated his net worth to try to secure loans and to boost his status. He recounted how Trump made racist remarks, claiming he said African-Americans were “too stupid” to vote for him.

It was a stunning turn for a man who was Trump’s lawyer and fixer for more than a decade, a role he once embraced with ferocity - pledging to take a bullet on the mogul’s behalf.

On Wednesday, he was equally zealous about the president’s failings. Testifying before the House Oversight Committee, Cohen levelled a broad attack against the president’s character.

“Since taking office, he has become the worst version of himself. He is capable of behaving kindly, but he is not kind. He is capable of committing acts of generosity, but he is not generous. He is capable of being loyal, but he is fundamentally disloyal,” he said.

Cohen’s depiction of himself as a credible witness was complicated by his own admitted criminal conduct and past lies - including false statements he made previously to Congress.

Altogether, he has pleaded guilty to nine felonies, including tax evasion and campaign finance violations. In May, he is scheduled to begin serving a three-year prison sentence, the culmination of his dramatic fall from Trump intimate to outcast and felon.

Republicans members of the Oversight panel repeatedly used Cohen’s lies to disparage him and challenge his veracity. “Certainly it’s the first time a convicted perjurer has been brought back as a star witness,” said Jim Jordan, Republican, Ohio, as he derided him as a “cheat” and a “fraudster” about to go to prison. Referring to the Democrats, Jordan said, “They just want to use you, Mr Cohen. You’re their patsy today, Mr Cohen.”

Cohen largely absorbed the assault without dissent, casting himself as a cautionary tale for other Trump allies.

Cohen described a widespread culture of lying around Trump, as he sought to explain why he stayed by the president’s side for so long.

He portrayed himself as an unquestioning member of a cult-like following, saying he carried out the president’s orders “and concealed his illicit acts” without hesitation because “I was so mesmerised by Donald Trump that I was willing to do things for him that I knew were absolutely wrong”.

“Being around Mr Trump was intoxicating,” Cohen said. “When you were in his presence, you felt like you were involved in something greater than yourself - that you were somehow changing the world.”

Throughout the day, he offered an insider’s unvarnished view of Trump.

“He doesn’t give you orders; he speaks in code,” Cohen testified. “And I understand the code because I’ve been around him for a decade.”

Branding the president a “racist”, Cohen recalled that Trump told him that “only black people would live that way” as they drove through a poor Chicago neighbourhood.

As for Trump’s view of his chances as the 2016 presidential campaign unfolded, Cohen said, “He never expected to win the primary or the general election. The campaign - for him - was a marketing opportunity.

“Donald Trump ran for office to make his brand great, not to make our country great,” Cohen testified. “Mr Trump would often say this campaign was going to be the ‘greatest infomercial in political history’.”

In his opening remarks, Cohen said: “For those who question my motives, I understand. I have lied, but I am not a liar. I have done bad things, but I am not a bad man. I have fixed things, but I am no longer your ‘fixer, Mr Trump’.”

The Washington Post