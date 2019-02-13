File Picture.

INTERNATIONAL - Twitter has for the first time disclosed the number of users who compose and read tweets on the site each day. In its earnings report released last week, Twitter said it had 126million daily active users, a figure that is dwarfed by Facebook’s 1.2billion daily users and that falls short of Snapchat’s daily users by 60million.

While the new figure reveals Twitter’s lesser size in comparison with other social networks, the number of daily users continues to grow, with a 9% increase in daily active users compared with the same period last year.

Twitter also said its daily user numbers only include those accounts that can see advertisements; it excludes, for instance, people who use third party apps that don’t show ads, which the company says makes its figures “not comparable to current disclosures from other companies”.

Twitter has historically disclosed the percentage growth of its daily users but not the actual figure.

The company also posted another profitable quarter, its fifth consecutive period of profitability. Twitter brought in $909 million (about R12.5bn) in revenue for the fourth quarter, up 24% from a year earlier, with a profit of $255million, well more than double what it made during the same period in 2017.

Chief executive Jack Dorsey said: “We enter this year confident that we will continue to deliver strong performance by focusing on making Twitter a healthier and more conversational service.”

Dorsey cast Twitter as an indispensable platform for hosting unique conversations, giving users insight into events and debates sparking around the world. “You can’t find the conversation on Twitter anywhere else.”

Dorsey said this financial quarter was Twitter’s most successful ever.

Ned Segal, Twitter’s chief financial officer, told investors that deciding to disclose the company’s daily user base is the best way to measure the company’s success.

- The Washington Post