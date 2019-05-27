Two same-sex couples seal their legal marriage with a kiss at the registration office in Xingyi District in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, May 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)

INTERNATIONAL - Men should get married to improve their wellbeing but women “should not bother”, according to a leading expert in happiness who says that unmarried, childless women are the happiest people in society. Paul Dolan, a professor of behavioural science at the London School of Economics, said yesterday that men benefited from marriage because they “calmed down” , while the same was not true for women.

“You take fewer risks, you earn more money at work and you live a little longer. She, on the other hand, has to put up with that and dies sooner than if she never married,” he said.

“The healthiest and happiest population sub-group are women who never married or had children.”

Speaking at the Hay Festival, Dolan added: “We do have some good longitudinal data following the same people over time, but I am going to do a massive disservice to that science and just say: if you are a man, you should probably get married; if you are a woman, don’t bother.”

Dolan’s latest book, Happy Ever After, cites evidence from the American Time Use Survey that compared levels of pleasure and misery in unmarried, married, divorced, separated and widowed individuals. The study found that levels of happiness reported by those who were married were higher than the unmarried, but only when their spouse was in the room.

Unmarried individuals reported lower levels of misery than married individuals who were asked when their spouse was not present. Other studies have measured some financial and health benefits in being married for both men and women.

Dolan said the findings could be attributed to higher incomes and emotional support, allowing married people to take risks and seek medical help. He added: “Married people are happier than other population sub-groups, but only when their spouse is in the room when they are asked how happy they are. When the spouse is not present they say they are miserable.”

Dolan said that the research could change social stigma for unmarried women. He said men showed more health benefits from tying the knot, as they took fewer risks. Women’s health was mostly unaffected by marriage, with middle-aged married women being at higher risk of physical and mental conditions than their single counterparts.

Despite the benefits of a single, childless lifestyle for women, Dolan said that marriage and children were still considered signs of success, which could make single women feel unhappy because of how they were perceived.

Other studies of how marriage affects wellbeing have varied. A German study in 2003 showed that happiness increased in the “honeymoon period”, but returned to normal a year after the wedding.

DAILY MAIL