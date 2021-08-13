Shelby reveals F-150 Super Snake as 578kW low-riding truck

GARDENA, CALIFORNIA - Modified pick-up trucks tend to take inspiration from the Ford F-150 Raptor, meaning that huge off-road tyres and raised suspension are a given. But Shelby American has taken a different approach with its latest F-150 Super Snake. Rather than gearing it for Raptor-style high-speed off-roading, the F-150 Super Snake was designed to terrorise sports cars on the tarmac and it does this with a supercharged 5-litre V8 engine of the kind you’d find under one of Shelby’s Mustang conversions.

With 578kW on command, the Shelby F-150 Super Snake can run from 0-60mph (96km/h) in just 3.45 seconds, the tuner says. To ensure an even distribution of power to the road, the vehicle is equipped with all-wheel drive, although as we said, it’s certainly not geared for off-roading. In addition to the lowered suspension, the Super Snake is also fitted with 22-inch wheels, with low profile street tyres. These rims, along with Shelby’s aero body kit, give the ‘bakkie’ a menacing look for the street.

“Though the roots of the Shelby F-150 Super Snake trucks trace back to the famous Shelby muscle cars of the 1960’s, they’re capable of far more than just straight-line performance,” said Shelby American Vice President Vince LaViolette. “These fast trucks also handle and stop exceptionally well. The rumble and whine of the supercharged engine is a symphony of aural mechanical beauty. The styling is strong and handsome without being obnoxious. This is the purest incarnation of a 1960s muscle car in pickup form.” Shelby American President Gary Patterson said the Shelby F-150 Super Snake would appeal to those who need the utility of a pick-up, but who also cherish the memory of hot rod cruises on a Saturday night. “We applied the best attributes from our Shelby Super Snake Mustang to a limited run of F-150 trucks to make a super truck for street duty. They are so capable because we put the heart of a modern Shelby car inside the brawny body of a high performance Ford truck,” Patterson said.