Ford Ranger Tremor revealed abroad as cut-price Raptor wannabe

Dunton, England - New versions of the latest-generation Ford Ranger are popping up all over the world. Following hot on the heels of the new Thunder that was announced in Thailand last week and the Wildtrak X that was unveiled in Australia, Ford’s European division has now also announced its own Wildtrak X, as well as a more affordable alternative called the Tremor.

It’s worth noting, however, that at this stage none of these have been confirmed for the South African market, but it is more than likely that some new derivatives will join the new range at some point. While the Wildtrak X bridges the gap between Wildtrak and Raptor, the new Ford Ranger Tremor offers an even more affordable alternative based on the XLT specification. It shares the same chassis and technology upgrades as the Wildtrak X, including a 25mm higher ground clearance, 30mm-wider tracks and a bespoke long-travel suspension system that features Bilstein high-performance position-sensitive shocks.

As per the Wildtrak X, the Tremor also trades its traditional part-time 4x4 hardware for a full-time system similar to that which was previously reserved for the V6 diesel models. The system includes a ‘set-and-forget’ 4A mode that will enhance safety at higher speeds. Off-road assistance systems such as Trail Control, which is a form of low-speed cruise control, and Trail Turn Assist, which uses torque vectoring to assist with tight turns, are also part of the deal. The whole point of the Ford Ranger Tremor is to offer a capable 4x4 package at a more accessible price point. This means it forgoes many of the high-end features found on the Wildtrak X - note the halogen headlights and simple tubular sports bar.

Its exterior features are all about function, and include aluminium side steps and exposed twin front tow hooks, while distinguishing design details include Boulder Grey exterior trimmings and a darkened grille. The no-nonsense approach continues inside with water-resistant vinyl trim for the seats and floor. Buyers can order a pre-wired overhead switch pack with six inputs for winches, LED light bars and other equipment that might be needed. Like the Wildtrak X, the Tremor is offered with Ford’s Flexible Rack System as an option, with unique features such as a folding roof rack and adjustable sliding rear load hoop that allows lengthy items to be carried above the roof rather than wedged between the tailgate and cab.