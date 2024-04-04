Renault Captur facelift revealed, and it’s gone vegan

Renault is aiming for a more premium and sculpted look with the facelifted Captur that was unveiled in France on Thursday. But hang on a minute, wasn’t the second-generation Captur only launched in South Africa last year? That’s true, but we received it more than three years after its international debut due to Covid-related supply delays.

Thankfully there won’t be as long a wait for the facelifted model, which Renault SA is aiming to introduce locally around the third quarter of 2024. The facelifted Renault Captur adopts the French brand’s new design language initiated by design chief Gille Vidal, and already seen on the facelifted Clio and Scenic E-Tech. Or as Renault puts it: “Playing on light and matter with taut lines and precise detailing, the new language creates a more stylish and dynamic effect. With its new front end, New Captur gains a more premium look.”

The front may be all new, but the updated Captur looks nearly identical to its predecessor from the side and back, barring fresh alloy wheel designs, new transparent tail light clusters and a redesigned diffuser. Inside you’ll find built-in Google. Inside the cabin architecture retains its familiar design, but there is a new infotainment screen as well as fresh upholstery on all versions. And upon entering the vehicle, occupants will hear a unique welcome sound sequence by renowned French composer Jean-Michel Jarre. The Captur also appears to have become a vegan. Interestingly, Renault has removed all leather from the car, in keeping with its commitment to phase out animal-derived materials by 2025, and chrome has also been eliminated due to its harmful footprint.

The ‘Open R Link’ multimedia system has a built-in Google operating system, and it’s the first vehicle in its class to feature Android Automotive 12. Three trim flavours Renault is offering three distinctive flavours, kicking off with the Evolution trim that features matt black finishes on the lower body and belt line, as well as 17-inch alloys. The Techno model grade adds new 18-inch alloys and gloss black body trimmings, while Esprit Alpine distinguishes itself with Ice Black logos, Slate Grey skid plates and unique 19-inch rims.