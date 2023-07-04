While the bakkie market boomed in June, the passenger car market stagnated, but one SUV contender leapt ahead of the pack. The Toyota Corolla Cross was South Africa’s best-selling passenger vehicle last month, achieving an impressive volume of 2 115 units, placing it second overall, behind the Toyota Hilux, with its volume of 3 792 sales - see all the bakkie figures here.

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo was Mzansi’s second favourite passenger car in June, with 1 967 sales, and it was followed by the Suzuki Swift, at 1 685. The Toyota Fortuner had another strong month, emerging as the second best-selling SUV with 1 639 vehicles finding homes. In the battle of the hatchbacks, the Toyota Starlet took the last podium spot with 1 415 sales, followed by the Hyundai Grand i10 (894) and Volkswagen Polo (882).

Below that was a compact SUV battle, with the Haval Jolion (835) inching out the Nissan Magnite (783) and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (771). See the top 30 below: Passenger Vehicle Sales Ranking: June 2023 1. Toyota Corolla Cross - 2 115 2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 1 967 3. Suzuki Swift - 1 685 4. Toyota Fortuner - 1 639 5. Toyota Starlet - 1 415 6. Hyundai Grand i10 - 894 7. Volkswagen Polo - 882 8. Haval Jolion - 835 9. Nissan Magnite - 783 10. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 771 11. Renault Kwid - 753 12. Kia Sonet - 558 13. Renault Kiger - 520 14. Toyota Corolla Quest - 513 15. Suzuki Baleno - 502 16. Hyundai Venue - 495 17. Volkswagen T-Cross - 494 18. Suzuki Ertiga - 446 19. Suzuki S-Presso - 429 20. Renault Triber - 402 21. Haval H6 - 385 22. Suzuki Grand Vitara - 360 23. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 349 24. Ford Everest - 316 25. Kia Picanto - 284 26. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro - 282 26. Hyundai Creta - 282 28. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 281 29. Toyota Vitz - 278 30. Volkswagen Tiguan - 262 While bakkie sales surged by 57.1% versus the same month last year (albeit skewed by last year’s Hilux shortage) the passenger car market grew by just 0.8% in June, according to The Automotive Business Council (NAAMSA).

The new vehicle market as a whole grew by 14% last month to a healthy total of 46 810 units. 83.5% of sales took place through the dealer channels, a smaller share than usual, while the rental industry accounted for a substantial 13.4% of the pie. Government and corporate fleet sales accounted for a respective 3.5% and 3.0% of the total. Gary McCraw, Director of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) said the improved supply of new vehicles was fuelling competition between the brands, resulting in improved pricing for consumers.

He added that the continued growth of the market was encouraging, given the financial pressures that consumers are facing. “Fortunately, consumer inflation slowed to 6.8% in April, marking the lowest rate since May 2022. Additionally, the decreased frequency of power outages has provided a morale boost," McCraw said. Export sales were down 12.6% year-on-year, according to NAAMSA, although year-to-date sales are still somewhat encouraging.