11-year old killed, seven others injured in Ficksburg farm attack

Police in the Free State are searching for two gunmen after a shooting incident on the farm where seven people were shot, including a child. The incident took place on Sunday, April 21, just before 10pm.

Provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said a manhunt has been launched. “Police launched a manhunt for suspects following a shooting incident at a farm that claimed the life of a minor and six other people got injured and hospitalised after they were allegedly shot by two unknown suspects who fled the scene in an unknown vehicle,” Mophiring said. The incident occurred at a farm in Ficksburg District when two armed suspects raided farm dwellers on the farmstead without uttering a word to the occupants inside the houses.

“The suspects fled the scene on foot and got into an unknown car that was parked on the side of R26 road near the farmstead. “It was discovered later on the arrival of police and emergency personnel that an 11-year-old minor was shot and died instantly on the scene. Six other people, men and women, were injured and rushed to the local hospital for further medical treatment. “The motive behind the shooting is not yet known however, police investigations continue. Cases of murder and six counts of attempted murder are being investigated,” Mophiring said.