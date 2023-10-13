Independent Online
Independent Online | News
Friday, October 13, 2023

30-year-old suspect arrested in connection with murder of PMB constable

The Hawks have arrested the first suspect in the murder of Constable Mxolisi Desmond Duma. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

The Pietermaritzburg Hawks' Serious Organised Investigation team secured a breakthrough in the murder case of Constable Mxolisi Desmond Duma when investigations led to the arrest of a 30-year-old suspect in the early hours of Friday.

The constable who was brutally murdered on November 18, 2021, he was shot to death while sitting in his friend's car on Church Street in Pietermaritzburg.

The suspects also robbed the deceased of his service firearm before fleeing the scene.

The matter was handed over to the Hawks to investigate after the incident was reported to the police.

The suspect who was found and arrested in the Snathing area was identified during investigations.

The investigations are still ongoing in order to find and arrest more suspects and recover the stolen firearm.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murder and armed robbery.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Head, Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona, commended the team on the arrest.

“We will ensure that the suspect is successfully prosecuted with maximum jail time,” said Senona.

