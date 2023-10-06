Former cop sentenced to life behind bars for killing his girlfriend in shooting

Girlfriend killer and former police officer, Richard “Makka” Smit, will serve a life sentence for the murder of his girlfriend Natasha Booise. Smit, who was off duty on the day that he killed his girlfriend in broad daylight and in front of her 13-year-old son, denied he had planned the murder.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said that Smit, who served as a court orderly at Piketberg Magistrate’s Court, was sentenced following his conviction on charges of assault, premeditated murder, attempted murder, driving under the influence of alcohol, handling a firearm while under the influence of alcohol and pointing a firearm. “Smit pleaded guilty to all charges the State preferred against him, but denied the murder of his lover was premeditated. “In a record two-day trial, the court confirmed that State advocate Rene Uys had proved premeditation and sentenced the accused accordingly,” said Ntabazalila.

It was the State’s case that on January 2 last year, the former cop drove to his girlfriend’s house looking for her, incessantly sent her messages and called her questioning her whereabouts. “He saw the deceased on Main Road, Piketberg, while she was busy taking pictures with family members. “At the time he was with two women in the vehicle. He demanded the deceased go with him, but she refused telling him she was with her family members.

“As the argument grew between the couple, Booise’s cousin Roslin Kaaiman joined and a further argument between Smit and Kaaiman ensued. “ Booise and Kaaiman turned their backs and walked away. As they were walking away from his vehicle, Smit fired seven shots, with three bullets hitting Booise. She died on the scene, in front of her family members,” said Ntabazalila. After the murder, Smit drove off and later handed himself over to the police.

As part of her arguments, Uys called two witnesses and played CCTV footage of Booise’s fatal shooting. “She argued that Smit intended to kill Booise as he had a firearm out, switched it from safety to ready to shoot, and could not give reasons why he had the firearm out. She further argued that his conduct throughout the day was that of someone hunting her,” said Ntabazalila. Judge Andre le Grange sentenced Smit to life imprisonment for premeditated murder, three years’ imprisonment for common assault and 10 years’ imprisonment for the attempted murder of Kaaiman. He was also fined R6 000 or three years’ imprisonment for driving under the influence of alcohol, his driver’s licence was suspended, and 12 months’ imprisonment for pointing a firearm.