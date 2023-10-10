Accused two in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial cannot use employer as alibi

Bongani Ntanzi, number two of the five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, cannot use his employer as an alibi for his whereabouts the night the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot and killed, after a human resources manager at Sibanye Gold division testified in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday. Hendrik Mulder from Sibanye Gold gave the court the clock-in information for Ntanzi, gathered through data from his access card, from October 24 to November 2, 2014.

Meyiwa was shot at Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014. On October 24 and 25, Mulder said records show that Ntanzi was at work, as he clocked-in at various access points in the Carltonville facility. On Saturday, October 25, Ntanzi was due to work a four-hour shift, but only worked two hours.

Ntanzi left work just after 6am on Saturday morning. This was the last time Sibanye recorded his clock-in records that month.. The next time Ntanzi clocked in was on November 2, 2014.

From October 26 to November 1, 2014, Mulder explained that there were no records of Ntanzi being on the premises. It is also worth noting that employees do not work on a Sunday, which was October 26. Furthermore, Mulder said that Ntanzi applied for unpaid leave for five days, from October 27 to October 31, 2014, which was approved by company authorities.

This would explain his absence from work. “The last whereabouts we can confirm is on October 25, 2014. This was a clock-out at the access point in the hostel at 6.57am,” Mulder said. The other four accused are Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.

Earlier this week, forensic expert Captain Mmamshedi Masetla gave DNA evidence based on samples collected from the five accused and people in the house the night Meyiwa was killed. Besides Meyiwa, that includes Kelly Khumalo and her younger sister, Zandile; their mother, Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo); Longwe Twala; Meyiwa’s friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala; Kelly’s then-four-year-old son, Christian; and Thingo. Masetla’s findings could place Meyiwa, MaKhumalo, and Zandi Khumalo at the crime scene.

Zandile Khumalo’s DNA was matched on a Smirnoff can, while MaKhumalo’s DNA was found on a toilet door. Meyiwa’s DNA was found on a Heineken beer can. Three of the accused, Maphisa, Ntuli, and Sibiya, could not be placed at the crime scene through DNA evidence.

By this evidence, the story given by Tumelo Madlala and Zandile Khumalo about two intruders entering the night of the murder is supported. In court on Tuesday, Masetla indicated that out of 16 regions used during the DNA testing, Ntanzi was placed in 10 regions, while Mncube was placed in seven of the 16 regions. The hat, which was reportedly found in the home, was used to gather DNA evidence as well, but Masetla said he could not conclusively confirm that any of the five accused wore the hat as there was no evidence.