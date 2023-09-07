Administrative clerk who siphoned more than R200,000 from employer jailed

An administrative clerk from the Eastern Cape has been sentenced to time behind bars for stealing from her employer. Nadia Basson, 39, was convicted and sentenced in the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Basson had been stealing from her employer, Dagbreek Eiers in Swartenbosch, Humansdorp from January 1, 2020, until July 31, 2020. “Basson in her capacity as an administrative clerk misappropriated funds in that payments of clients that were collected by truck drivers and paid over to her were not deposited into the business bank account. “The investigations by the Gqeberha-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team of the Hawks revealed that the business was prejudiced cash to the value of more than R207,000 and she was thus arrested on February 14, 2022, where she was released on warning,” Mgolodela said.

After several court appearances, the court sentenced Basson to five years direct imprisonment, of which two years are suspended for five years. This means she will effectively serve three years in prison. Earlier this week, a former Standard Bank employee who stole over R1 million had her car forfeited to the State.