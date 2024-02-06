AKA murder was well-funded hit, says dad Tony Forbes, says police are close to cracking case

AKA’s father has spoken out about the murder of his son, saying he believed his murder was a well-funded and planned assassination. AKA, whose real name was Kiernan Forbes, was shot dead at close range almost a year ago, as he left the Wish restaurant on the popular Florida Road in Durban.

His friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, was also shot dead as the two embraced each other outside the restaurant. Forbes’ father, Tony, was speaking on the Within with Hazel podcast, hosted by Hazel Mahazard when he said his son was assassinated. “I cannot go into the details of what we’ve been briefed in relation to the case and the progress that’s been made in terms of the investigation, other than what’s on public record,” he said.

Tony said AKA’s murder took planning and required significant resources. “So it definitely wasn’t a random case,” he said. Tony described how the gunman walked around (the group of friends with AKA), targeted him and shot him in the head.

He said he watched the video for his own closure. A prayer service and candlelight vigil was held outside Wish on Florida restaurant in Durban following the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane Picture: Se-Anne Rall He said a second shooter walked around to make sure the “job is done” and he supposedly fired a shot that fatally wounded Motsoane. “There is nothing random about that,” he said.

Tony believes that AKA’s shooters were well funded, alluding to the shooters had access to resources. As for who did it, Tony said there’s significant progress that has been made in the investigation but the investigation has to run its course. “I do think we are close,” he said.

He said all the evidence points to a hit on his son’s life, although the motive for the shooting was still unknown. Tony said when the motive is made clear, he wants to be in the court room to hear and understand why AKA was murdered. He also said he was confident of the work of the SA Police Service investigators, who were working on the AKA murder investigation, adding that the police had two people in custody as the Police Minister Bheki Cele had revealed in the past.