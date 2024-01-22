Tony Forbes focuses on getting fit to honour his late son, AKA

Tony Forbes has hit the ground running, literally. The father of AKA started the year of by executing a “good habits and activities” routine to help him get fit and overcome the emotions of his celebrity son’s death.

So far he is doing well. Forbes started the routine on January 6, after delaying it for a week. Soon after his first run on the same day, he took to Instagram to post a video saying: “I am tired of putting things off so I’m going to do it everyday, at least for 21 days, just to get started, so enough of putting things off.

“I am already feeling good and I know you guys are going to help me. I’m going to post everyday, and if I don’t, you guys are going to know that I’ve fallen off the wagon.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony (@tonydforbes) A couple posts later, on day 15, he said in a video: “Hello everybody, I’m happy today … I’m feeling so good, thank you so much for all the love and support. I couldn’t have come this far if it wasn’t for you guys. And of course, for Kiernan.” He said with AKA’s birthday coming up on Sunday, January 28, he feels that it is going to be an emotional week.

“I feel next week is going to be emotional as we build up to his birthday, but I know that you guys are there for us. Thank you so much and I’ll see you soon.” Lightening up the mood, he wrote in the caption that he can’t wait to “wear some of (the) tight T-shirts in my cupboard”. "Day 15 🏃‍♂️🥵 Thank you so much for the encouragement and love, I feel better about myself and physically I am now dreaming of how better I will look when I continue running … wear some of (the) tight T-shirts in my cupboard 😂.

“Most of all I am thinking of how I can change my life for the better by just taking one day at a time and doing your best in that day. Peace ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony (@tonydforbes) Words of encouragement from his supporters flooded the comments sections. “U actually sound happier and so optimistic. U have done amazingly well so far T👌🙌,” wrote Michelle Donnelly.