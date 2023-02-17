LOOK: Here’s the birthday cake AKA did not live to see

Durban - Vashnie Naidoo was hired to bake a birthday cake for rapper Kiernan Forbes in the shape of the letters of his stage name, AKA.

Two hours after she delivered it to YuGo nightclub in Mathews Meyiwa (Stamford Hill) Road, he was shot and killed. His lifelong friend, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, 41, an entrepreneur and celebrity author, was also shot dead in the incident, which happened outside the Florida Road restaurant, Wish on Florida, just after 10pm on Friday. Forbes, 35, was scheduled to perform at YuGo nightclub later that night. Naidoo, of Reservoir Hills, the owner of Cakes by Vee, said the manager of YuGo contacted her early in February to order the cake.

The birthday cake for AKA’s birthday celebration. Picture: Supplied “I initially started making cakes for Club Rich in Springfield about 10 years ago. When their sister club, YuGo, opened, I started making cakes for them as well. These two clubs are known for hosting many celebrities. “I have made cakes for Shekinah, Nadia Nakai, DJ Tira, Sbahle Mpisane, Andile Mpisane, Zakes Bantwini, Minnie Dlamini and DJ Merlon. But this was the first time I had baked for AKA. “Even though AKA's birthday was over (January 28), the cake was ordered and it was meant to be a surprise.

“The manager and I decided on the design. We wanted to make something different, something unique. We eventually decided to make cakes in the shape of AKA's initials. “The cakes were chocolate and vanilla flavoured and were decorated in black, gold, silver and white, so as to look classy and match the theme of the event. “I was so excited that I told all my friends I was baking for AKA. Even though I was just the baker behind the scenes, baking for him was an accomplishment and great advertisement for my business.

“I delivered the cake on Friday at around 8pm. I never spoke to or saw AKA in person before, so I had hoped to see him when I arrived. But he was not there, so I left. “When I later found out about the shooting, I was shocked. I expected him to be celebrating his birthday at YuGo. “AKA was a famous singer with so much to live for but his life was cut short in such a horrendous way. This is a great loss to South Africa's music industry.